Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee slips 1 paisa to 90.67 against US dollar in early session

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.04 per cent higher at USD 67.78 per barrel in futures trade.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 05:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 05:42 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us