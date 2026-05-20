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Rupee slips 16 paise to settle at fresh lifetime low of 96.86 against US dollar

In the previous session, the rupee tumbled 50 paise to settle at 96.70 against the dollar.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 16:28 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 14:35 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeMarketsprofits

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