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Rupee slumps 32 paise to 95.57 against US dollar in early trade

Heavy FII outflows, weak domestic equity market and a marginally stronger greenback further weighed on the local unit.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 05:34 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 05:34 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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