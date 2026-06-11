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Rupee slumps 50 paise to close at 95.75 against US dollar

Heavy FII outflows and weak sentiments at the domestic equity markets put further pressure on the local unit, according to forex traders.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 10:33 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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