Rupee slumps 69 paise to all-time low of 92.18 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee ‌fell to 92.17 to the ​dollar, down 0.7 per cent, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 91.9875 hit in late January.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 04:47 IST
Published 04 March 2026, 04:12 IST
