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Rupee slumps to record intra-day low of 92.58 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.42 against the greenback and remained in the range of 92.46-92.47 before slumping to 92.58
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 10:32 IST
Business NewsUS dollarIndian RupeeMarketsOil prices

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