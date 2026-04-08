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Rupee surges 47 paise to close at 92.59/USD on US-Iran ceasefire, RBI pause on policy rates

Forex traders said investor sentiment got a boost after Governor Sanjay Malhotra assured that the steps taken on forex do not constitute a structural change.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 11:30 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 11:30 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollar

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