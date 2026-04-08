Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee surges 50 paise to 92.56 against US dollar in early trade

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 93.06 against the American currency.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 03:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 April 2026, 03:58 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us