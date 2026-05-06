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Rupee surges 61 paise to close at 94.57 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95 against the US dollar, then lost ground and touched an intraday low of 95.18.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 11:33 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 11:33 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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