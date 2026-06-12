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Rupee surges 65 paise to 95.20 against US dollar in early trade

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.75, down 0.11 per cent.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 04:21 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 04:21 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollar

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