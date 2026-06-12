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Rupee surges 67 paise against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.40 and traded in the range of 94.95-95.53 before settling at 95.18, up 67 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 15:32 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 10:40 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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