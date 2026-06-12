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Rupee surges 77 paise to settle at 95.08 against US dollar

A firm trend in domestic equity markets and a weaker American currency also supported the rupee during the day, forex traders said.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 10:40 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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