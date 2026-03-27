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Rupee tanks 86 paise to settle at fresh all-time low of 94.82 against US dollar

A sharp decline in the domestic equity markets and sustained FII outflows put further pressure on the local unit, according to forex traders.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:41 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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