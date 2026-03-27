<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rupee">rupee </a>tanked 86 paise to close at yet another all-time low of 94.82 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by elevated oil prices and a stronger greenback amid uncertainties over the West Asia conflict.</p>.<p>A sharp decline in the domestic equity markets and sustained FII outflows put further pressure on the local unit, according to forex traders.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.18 and breached the 94.50-mark for the first time before closing at 94.82 (provisional) against the US dollar, down 86 paise from its previous close.</p>.<p>The rupee slumped 20 paise to close at a record low of 93.96 against the US dollar on Wednesday. Stock, forex, commodity, and bullion markets remained closed on Thursday on account of Ram Navami.</p>.<p>The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.11 per cent higher at 100.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at $109.8 per barrel, up 0.53 per cent, in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex crashed 1,690.23 points, or 2.25 per cent, to 73,583.22 points, while the Nifty fell 486.85 points, or 2.09 per cent, to 22,819.60.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,805.37 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data. </p>