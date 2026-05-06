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Rupee to trade around Rs 95/US dollar by end-2026: BMI

BMI said it expects India's GDP to grow 7.6 per cent and inflation to hit 3.4 per cent during the current fiscal year (April 2025-March 2026)
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 07:09 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 07:09 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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