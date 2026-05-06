<p>New Delhi: The Indian Rupee is likely to trade broadly sideways at around Rs 95 per US dollar by end-2026, from its current level of Rs 95.20 per US dollar, with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east/iran-us-israel-ceasefire-live-updates-strait-of-hormuz-donald-trump-abbas-araghchi-asim-munir-us-iran-talks-islamabad-talks-j-d-vance-middle-east-war-updates-oil-price-west-asia-shooting-mojtaba-khamenei-israel-benjamin-netanyahu-project-freedom-newsalert-3991425">Iran conflict</a> expected to weigh on its value, BMI said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>However, slowing profit repatriation and central bank currency intervention will limit the pace of rupee depreciation, the Fitch group company said in a report.</p>.<p>The US-Iran conflict has exerted downward pressure on emerging market currencies, especially for large energy importers like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-india-news">India</a>. The rupee depreciated 4 per cent during March-April 2026 and currently trades at Rs 95.20/USD.</p>.<p>BMI said it expects India's GDP to grow 7.6 per cent and inflation to hit 3.4 per cent during the current fiscal year (April 2025-March 2026). As a result of the currency's weakness, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened heavily in currency markets to stabilise the rupee.</p>.Tips to save some money on international vacation.<p>"Going forward, we expect the rupee to trade broadly sideways to end the year around Rs 95.00/USD. Our forecast of the rupee trading sideways by the end of 2026 reflects bearish and bullish factors balancing each other out," BMI said.</p>.<p>BMI expects the war to widen India's current account deficit by 0.4 percentage points to hit 1.3 per cent of India's GDP in the new fiscal year.</p>.<p>This largely reflects India's reliance on energy imports, which amounted to 22 per cent of total imports in FY2025-26 and is expected to rise in FY2026-27.</p>.<p>The conflict could also worsen the deficit by reducing remittance income.</p>.<p>BMI estimates that 38 per cent of India's remittance inflows during 2025 stemmed from Gulf countries and comprised about 1 per cent of India's GDP.</p>.<p>" If the conflict weighs on incomes of Indian workers in the Gulf severely, the current account deficit could come in even wider than we forecast," BMI said.</p>.India's forex reserves jump USD 4.88 bn to all-time high of USD 728.49 bn.<p>It also expects financial portfolio outflows in FY2026-27 to maintain pressure on the rupee, given rising risk aversion to emerging markets.</p>.<p>While BMI's local policy uncertainty index for India fell sharply in March, possibly reflecting the India-US trade deal signed in February, the same index for global uncertainty rose over the same month, suggesting emerging market currencies could remain under pressure.</p>.<p>"Given elevated policy uncertainty due to the Iran war and tariffs, we believe net portfolio inflows will remain subdued. Recent data from the Institute of International Finance supports this view: capital outflows from the country during March amounted to USD 13.4 billion, the largest single-month outflow since the pandemic," it added.</p>.<p>The Indian currency has fallen 10 per cent in value over the past 12 months. The last time the rupee experienced a similar decline was during January 2022-December 2022 when interest rate differentials shifted markedly in the US dollar's favour. Then, the RBI intervened aggressively to curb the rupee's fall, causing a 13 per cent drop in foreign reserves, BMI said.</p>.<p>" We think the RBI will use its seven months worth of import cover to counteract sentiment-driven outflows and stabilise the currency in the coming quarters," BMI said.</p>