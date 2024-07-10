Rupee trades flat 83.49 against US dollar in early session

Mumbai: The rupee traded flat at 83.49 against the US currency in the early session on Wednesday amid losses in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened flat at 83.49 against the US dollar. The local currency moved in a restricted range of 83.49 to 83.50 against the greenback in early trade.

The rupee had edged up 1 paisa to close at 83.49 against the US dollar on Tuesday ahead of the key testimony of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in front of Congress.

Powell's testimony offered little new guidance on the US central bank's plans for when it might cut interest rates.