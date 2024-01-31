Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar

The rupee was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, as market participants remained cautious ahead of the interim budget that will be released on February 1.

Forex traders said the rupee was trading in a narrow range as the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.11 against the dollar and then touched a high of 83.10, and a low of 83.12.

On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated 6 paise to settle at 83.10 against the US dollar.