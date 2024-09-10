Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee traded in a narrow range on Tuesday and depreciated 3 paise to 83.98 against the American currency, amid a muted trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said foreign institutional inflows, alongside significant corrections in asset classes like the Dollar Index and crude oil prices supported the rupee, while the Reserve Bank's active intervention kept the rupee in a tight range.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit moved in a narrow range. It opened at 83.95 against the American currency and touched 83.98 in initial trade, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee traded in a narrow range and closed flat at 83.95 against the American currency.

The US dollar was steady in early trading on Tuesday, with yen inching lower to 143.37 as investors braced for the US CPI inflation for further cues.