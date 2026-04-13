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Rupee weakens by 56 paise to settle at 93.39 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.30 against the US dollar and moved between a low of 93.40 and a high of 93.25 during the session.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 11:18 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 11:18 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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