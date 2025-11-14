Menu
Rupee falls 5 paise to 88.75 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders say investors are taking a cautious approach due to the lack of an announcement on the India-US trade deal
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 04:46 IST
