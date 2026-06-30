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Rupee falls 7 paise to 94.58 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the losses for the rupee were partly cushioned by relatively stable crude oil prices globally.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 05:41 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 05:41 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeTrade

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