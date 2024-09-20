Sensex breaches 84K-mark for first time ever; Nifty hits fresh all-time high level

Sensex breached 84,000-mark for first time ever on Friday, while Nifty hit fresh all-time high level.

This comes after domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade tracking a rally in global markets after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate after more than four years.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 439.75 points to 83,624.55 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 132.05 points to 25,547.85.

(With PTI inputs)