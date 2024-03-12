Sensex climbs 139.63 points; Nifty up to 22,358.50

Sensex climbed 139.63 points to 73,642.27 in early trade on Tuesday.

Nifty went up 25.85 points to 22,358.50.

This comes after stock market benchmark Sensex declined by 616.75 points on Monday, snapping its two-day gaining streak due to selling in metal and banking shares amid weak trends in the global markets.

Taking a breather after a record-breaking rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 616.75 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 73,502.64 due to profit taking. During the day, the barometer tanked 685.48 points to 73,433.91.

More to follow...