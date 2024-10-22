Sensex climbs 239.33 points; Nifty up 72.95 points in early trade

<p>The Sensex climbed 239.33 points to 81,390.60 in early trade on Tuesday while the Nifty was up 72.95 points to 24,854.05.</p><p>This comes after the equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gave up initial gains and ended lower on Monday tracking a sharp fall in Kotak Mahindra Bank and relentless foreign fund outflows.</p><p>The 30-share Sensex had declined 73.48 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 81,151.27.</p><p>The NSE Nifty had dipped 72.95 points or 0.29 per cent to 24,781.10.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>