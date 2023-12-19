Markets give up early gains; trade lower

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday but later gave up all the early gains and were trading lower in line with weak Asian market cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 254.11 points to 71,569.20 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 61.35 points to 21,480.

However, later both the benchmark indices gave up all the early gains and were trading lower. The Sensex quoted 152.33 points lower at 71,168.99 while the Nifty traded down by 40.50 points to 21,375.30.

Among the Sensex firms, Nestle, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Wipro and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo traded in the positive territory, while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.