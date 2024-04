Sensex climbed 273.65 points to 74,957.35 in early trade on Wednesday.

Nifty advanced 83.85 points to 22,726.60.

This comes after benchmark equity indices ended marginally lower on Tuesday amid profit-taking after the BSE Sensex breached the historic 75,000-mark for the first time ever in early trade and the Nifty climbed to its fresh peak.