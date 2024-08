The Sensex climbed 312.33 points to 81,398.54 in early trade on Monday, while Nifty rallied 94.15 points to 24,917.30.

Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex had ended 33.02 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 81,086.21 on Friday.

The NSE Nifty had edged up 11.65 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 24,823.15 on Friday.

More to follow...