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Sensex climbs 450 points in early trade on positive Asian peers

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 450.51 points, or 0.60%, to 75,059.49 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 169.95, or 0.73%, to 23,582.55.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 04:59 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 04:59 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyStock MarketsNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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