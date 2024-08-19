Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex climbs to 80,724.40 in early trade; Nifty up to 24,638.80

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,330.96 points or 1.68 per cent to settle at 80,436.84 on Friday, marking its best single-day gains in more than two months. During the day, it zoomed 1,412.33 points or 1.78 per cent to 80,518.21.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 August 2024, 04:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The Sensex on Monday climbed 287.56 points to 80,724.40 in early trade and Nifty was up 97.65 points to 24,638.80.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,330.96 points or 1.68 per cent to settle at 80,436.84 on Friday, marking its best single-day gains in more than two months. During the day, it zoomed 1,412.33 points or 1.78 per cent to 80,518.21.

The NSE Nifty surged 397.40 points or 1.65 per cent to close at a two-week high of 24,541.15 on Friday.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2024, 04:06 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsNSE NiftyIndian marketsBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT