Sensex climbs to 80,724.40 in early trade; Nifty up to 24,638.80

The Sensex on Monday climbed 287.56 points to 80,724.40 in early trade and Nifty was up 97.65 points to 24,638.80.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,330.96 points or 1.68 per cent to settle at 80,436.84 on Friday, marking its best single-day gains in more than two months. During the day, it zoomed 1,412.33 points or 1.78 per cent to 80,518.21.

The NSE Nifty surged 397.40 points or 1.65 per cent to close at a two-week high of 24,541.15 on Friday.

More to follow...