Sensex climbs to 80,850.41 in early trade; Nifty rallies to hit new all-time peak of 24,650.05

Sensex on Tuesday, climbed 185.55 points to 80,850.41 in early trade and Nifty rallied 63.35 points to hit new all-time peak of 24,650.05

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 145.52 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new record high of 80,664.86 on Monday. During the day, it advanced 343.2 points or 0.42 per cent to hit a high of 80,862.54.

The NSE Nifty rallied 84.55 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,586.70. During the day, it surged 132.9 points or 0.54 per cent to hit a new record peak of 24,635.05.

More to follow...