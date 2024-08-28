Sensex climbs to 81,840.57 in early trade; Nifty up to 25,048.15

Sensex on Wednesday climbed 128.81 points to 81,840.57 in early trade and Nifty up 30.4 points to 25,048.15.

The 30-share BSE Sensex on Tuesday eked out a marginal gain of 13.65 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 81,711.76 - its sixth consecutive session of rise. During the day, it hit a high of 81,919.11 and a low of 81,600.51.

The NSE Nifty ended almost flat, up 7.15 points or 0.03 per cent, at 25,017.75 on Tuesday -- its ninth straight session of gains.

