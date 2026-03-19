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Sensex crash: Investors lose Rs 12.87 lakh Cr in a day, Rs 37 lakh cr since Feb 28

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dived sharply by Rs 12,87,273.89 crore to Rs 4,26,13,557.95 crore (USD 4.61 trillion) in a single day.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 14:08 IST
Stock marketSensexmarket crash

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