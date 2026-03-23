<p>Equity benchmark indices fell at market open on Monday, as an escalating Middle East conflict kept oil prices elevated and deepened concerns over growth and earnings outlook.</p>.Stock markets recover on buying in IT, PSU bank stocks; Sensex climbs 325 points.<p>Reflecting the nervousness, the Nifty 50 index opened at 22,824.35, declining by 290.15 points or 1.26 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 73,732.58, down by 800.38 points or 1.07 per cent.</p><p>The market views turned cautious after President of the United States Donald Trump issued a stern 48-hour ultimatum to Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, triggering fears of an intensified conflict in the coming days.</p>