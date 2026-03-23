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Sensex crashes 800 pts, Nifty below 22,850 as 48-hour Trump ultimatum rattles markets

The Nifty 50 was down 1.26% to 22,824.35, while the BSE Sensex lost 1.07% ​to 73,732.58.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 04:05 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 04:05 IST
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