Sensex declined 130.24 points to 82,949.42 in early trade on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Nifty dipped 37.75 points to 25,380.80.

This comes after benchmark Sensex rose by nearly 91 points to close at a fresh lifetime high while Nifty settled above the 25,400 level for the first time supported by firm global trends ahead of the much-awaited US Fed's decision on interest rates.

More to follow...