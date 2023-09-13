Sensex falls in early trade after eight days of rally

India's industrial production growth rose to a five-month high of 5.7 per cent in July, mainly due to good showing by the manufacturing, mining and power sectors, according to an official data released on Tuesday.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 94.05 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 67,221.13 on Tuesday. The Nifty, however, pared all its gains and ended marginally lower by 3.15 points or 0.02 per cent at 19,993.20 in a volatile trade.