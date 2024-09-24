Sensex, Nifty decline in early trade after market rally

Sensex on Tuesday declined 212.54 points to 84,716.07; Nifty dropped 52.2 points to 25,886.85 in early trade.

Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty scaled their new record closing high levels on Monday, helped by strong foreign fund inflows and a largely firm trend in Asian markets.

Rallying for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 384.30 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at an all-time high of 84,928.61. During the day, it soared 436.22 points, or 0.51 per cent, to hit a fresh lifetime intra-day peak of 84,980.53.



More to follow...