Sensex declines 90.8 points in early trade; Nifty dips 26.9 points

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 September 2024, 04:03 IST

The Sensex on Tuesday declined 90.8 points to 82,897.98 in early trade and Nifty dipped 26.9 points to 25,356.85.

The 30-share BSE Sensex on Monday climbed 97.84 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at a new record peak of 82,988.78. During the day, it jumped 293.4 points or 0.35 per cent to hit a fresh lifetime intra-day high of 83,184.34.

On Monday, the NSE Nifty rose 27.25 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 25,383.75. During the day, the benchmark gained 89.2 points or 0.35 per cent to hit a new intra-day record peak of 25,445.70.

More to follow...

Published 17 September 2024, 04:03 IST
