The Sensex on Wednesday declined 111.15 points to 80,691.71 in early trade and Nifty dipped 16.20 points to 24,682.65.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 378.18 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 80,802.86, on Tuesday. During the day, the benchmark soared 518.28 points or 0.64 per cent to 80,942.96.

Rising for the fourth consecutive day, the NSE Nifty surged 126.20 points or 0.51 per cent to 24,698.85.

More to follow...