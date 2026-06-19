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Sensex dives over 600 points after 5-day rally dragged by IT stocks, renewed geopolitical uncertainty

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 607.08 points, or 0.78%, to settle at 76,802.90. During the day, it tanked 940.26 points, or 1.21%, to 76,469.72.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 10:56 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 10:56 IST
Business NewsMarketsStock marketSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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