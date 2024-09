Sensex dropped 171 points to 84,743.04 in early trade on Wednesday, while Nifty declined 48.7 points to 25,891.70.

This comes after benchmark equity indices rebounded after falling in early trade on Tuesday, with the Sensex breaching the 85,000 mark for the first time ever and the Nifty nearing the 26,000 level, amid sharp rally in Asian markets and buying in blue-chip HDFC Bank.



