Markets trade lower in early trade on fresh foreign fund outflows

Equity benchmark indices extended their previous day's bearish trend and declined in the early trade on Thursday amid heavy foreign fund outflows and mixed trends from the global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 264.7 points to 72,497.19, while the Nifty declined 80.2 points to 21,917.50.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Titan, and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.