Sensex fell 585.92 points to 69,920.39 in early trade on Thursday.

Nifty declined 173.35 points to 20,976.80.

This comes after benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty went into a tailspin after hitting their fresh all-time high levels on Wednesday, closing down by over 1 per cent as investors cashed in on the recent rally.

More to follow...