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Sensex falls over 1,300 points as high crude oil prices, PM austerity appeal unnerve investors

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,312.91 points, or 1.70%, to settle at 76,015.28. During the day, it tumbled 1,370.79 points or 1.77% to 75,957.40.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:59 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:59 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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