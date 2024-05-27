Sensex hits 76,000-mark for first time; Nifty reaches new all-time peak

Mumbai:The BSE benchmark Sensex hit the historic 76,000-mark for the first time on Monday and the NSE Nifty hit its new all-time peak in tandem with a rally in global markets and optimistic investors' sentiment days ahead of the results of the Lok Sabha polls announcement.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 599.29 points to an all-time peak of 76,009.68 during the afternoon trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 153.7 points to hit a new lifetime high of 23,110.80.

From the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers.