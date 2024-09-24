Sensex hits 85,000 level for first time before closing flat; FMCG, banking shares drag

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, "Domestic benchmarks are attempting to sustain new highs, driven by the US Fed’s aggressive rate cut. Meanwhile, the Chinese central bank’s rate cut, and additional stimulus measures have positively influenced global investor sentiment, resulting in gains for domestic metal stocks."

Conversely, FMCG and banking stocks exhibited declines due to profit-booking at higher levels, he said, adding that in the near term, strong inflows from FIIs, driven by the US Fed’s dovish outlook and expectations of a rate cut by the RBI in October, are expected to maintain momentum.