Sensex jumps 1,695 points, Nifty rises 2% propelled by global rally as Trump declares US ends war with Iran

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,695.40 points, or 2.30 per cent, to settle at 75,527.95. During the day, it surged 1,775.47 points, or 2.40%, to 75,608.02.