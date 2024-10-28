Markets rebound in early trade on buying in ICICI Bank, firm trends in Asian peers

<p>Mumbai: Equity markets rebounded in early trade on Monday, driven by buying in the stock of blue-chip ICICI Bank, firm trends in Asian peers and continuous buying by domestic institutional investors.</p><p>The BSE Sensex jumped 462.45 points to 79,864.74 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 112.1 points to 24,292.90.</p><p>From the 30 Sensex pack, ICICI Bank climbed nearly 3 per cent after the private sector lender posted a 14.5 per cent growth in standalone profit to Rs 11,746 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.</p><p>State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever were the other big gainers from the pack.</p><p>JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid and ITC were among the laggards.</p><p>In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading higher, while Hong Kong quoted lower.</p><p>The US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,036.75 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,159.29 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude eased 4.38 per cent to $72.72 a barrel.</p><p>The BSE benchmark plummeted 662.87 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 79,402.29 on Friday. The Nifty tanked 218.60 points or 0.90 per cent to 24,180.80.</p>