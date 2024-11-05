Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex jumps 694 points as stock markets rebound on value buying in banking and steel shares

Sensex settled at 79,476.63 while Nifty also climbed 217.95 points to close at 24,213.30.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 10:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 10:41 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyStock Markets

Follow us on :

Follow Us