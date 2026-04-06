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Sensex jumps 787 points; Nifty nears 23k level on softening crude oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 787.30 points, or 1.07 per cent, to settle at 74,106.85. During the day, it surged 887.91 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 74,207.46.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 11:11 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 11:11 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsNSE NiftyIndian marketsBSE Sensex

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