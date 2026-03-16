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Sensex jumps 938 pts, Nifty settles above 23,400 on bargain buying after 3-day fall

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 257.70 points or 1.11 per cent to end at 23,408.80.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 11:24 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 11:24 IST
Business NewsSensexNiftyBSENSE

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