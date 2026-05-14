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Sensex jumps nearly 790 points on buying in telecom, banking shares

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 789.74 points, or 1.06%, to close at 75,398.72. The index opened higher but slipped into negative territory in late morning deals.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 11:05 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 11:05 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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